Is Port Harcourt refinery a blending plant?

Share The much-anticipated resumption of the Port Harcourt Refinery’s Old Wing, celebrated as a milestone in Nigeria’s drive for energy self-sufficiency, has been overshadowed by controversy following reports that the facility is not refining crude oil as claimed but merely blending semi-finished or finished petroleum products. The refinery, which resumed operations on Tuesday after 22 years of dormancy, was heralded as a key step in reducing Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports. However, social media platforms have cast doubt over the refineryTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Energy Address electricity issues to curb poverty- Ex TCN boss Energy Negotiations still ongoing for Port Harcourt refinery petrol, PETROAN clarifies Energy How Iraq’s new oil field threatens Nigeria’s oil revenue