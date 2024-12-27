Egypt, Nigeria top stock markets with best 10-year returns

Egyptian, Nigerian and Ghanaian stocks have been among the most rewarding investments for investors who bet on African stock markets ten years ago. BusinessDay tracked the All Share Indexes of eight major African stock markets from Côte d'Ivoire (BRVM-CI), Nigeria (NGX-ASI), Egypt (EGX-30), South Africa (JSE-ASI), Morocco (MASI), Kenya (NSE-ASI) to Ghana (GSE-CI), and Botswana (BSE-DCI). In the ten year period, Egypt’s market yielded the highest cumulative return of 351 percent, followed by Nigeria’s with cumulative growth of 147 percent,