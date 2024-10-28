Economic Week Ahead: US GDP data & Nigeria PMI

The United States' third quarter GDP report is the biggest economic data release scheduled for this week with Stanbic IBTC's Nigeria's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for Nigeria rounding off the eventful week. Tuesday, October 29 Japan is set to release its September unemployment rate, following a drop to 2.5% in August from 2.7% in July. Japan’s job market recovery continues, with the labour force participation rate rising to 63.6% year-on-year. The IMF has also recently forecast that Japan’s nominal GDP will be overtaken