Domestic, foreign investors stock deals near 17-year high

…Trade N4.470trn in ten months Domestic and foreign investor transactions in Nigeria’s stock market neared the 2008 level, reaching N4.470 trillion in ten months to October. While domestic investor transactions reached a record high of N3.726 trillion in ten months, nearing the 2008 level when it was N3.971 trillion; foreign investors' equities deal was N744.34 billion, approaching N787 billion recorded in 2008. Driven by new listings and ongoing banking sector recapitalisation, the total value of stocks traded on the Nigerian Exchange