Dele Farotimi: Afe Babalola should seek the truth, not vengeful retribution

Share Most of those who have commented or are commenting on the Dele Farotimi-Afe Babalola saga have not read the book at the heart of the story: Farotimi’s ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.’ I have. I bought a digital copy from Amazon recently, and spent four hours slowly reading – indeed, perusing – the 115-page book on Kindle. Why did I buy the book? Two reasons. First, column-writing is about topicality and informed commentary. A good columnist should comment on any topical issue of significant public interest and do so from an informeTo read more, subscribe here. Login to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Columnists Lagos Medi Park - New vistas on old grounds Columnists Leading by listening: How leaders can gain the competitive edge Columnists Nigeria's self-inflicted wounds: A reflection on Kemi Badenoch's critique