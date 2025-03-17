Nigerian consumer goods firms are in dire need of a turnaround in sourcing raw materials as costs of items needed for production drive up input costs to new records, BusinessDay analysis shows. The need for locally sourced materials has become even more important as firms continue to be exposed to foreign exchange volatility, leaving manufacturers with no choice but to up prices. The analysis of five consumer goods firms that recorded raw materials costs in their financial books revealed a cumulative 99 percent year-on-year growth in 2024