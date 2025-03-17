Share Nigerian consumer goods firms are in dire need of a turnaround in sourcing raw materials as costs of items needed for production drive up input costs to new records, BusinessDay analysis shows. The need for locally sourced materials has become even more important as firms continue to be exposed to foreign exchange volatility, leaving manufacturers with no choice but to up prices. The analysis of five consumer goods firms that recorded raw materials costs in their financial books revealed a cumulative 99 percent year-on-year growth in 2024To read more, subscribe here. Login to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Nigeria’s low revenue biggest fiscal headache for Tinubu PREMIUM The gathering of strange bedfellows and the trouble thereof; wrong ‘confession’ from the Senate, et al PREMIUM Inside Nestle Milo's rise from bit player to market leader