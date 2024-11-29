Christmas: Nigerians choose Kenya, Morocco over Dubai on visa constraints

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s visa hiccups have forced Nigerians to choose to celebrate their Christmas and New Year in African nations where entry is easy and convenient. Consequently, several Nigerians now buy tickets to Kenya, Morocco, Seychelles, Zanzibar, Mauritius, Accra, Johannesburg and Egypt, preferring these destinations to the UAE, the United States and Europe where there are visa hiccups. BusinessDay found that these African nations offer visa on arrival, e-visas and accept local currencies, thereby reducing scarce foreign