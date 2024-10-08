CCI bottleneck frustrates foreign investors in Nigeria

Foreign investors eyeing Nigeria do not only have an unstable currency to contend with but the uncertainty of how long it would take to get a Certificate of Capital Importation from the Central Bank.

The CCI is an official document that confirms the inflow of foreign capital into the country, and it is crucial for foreign investors looking to repatriate their funds or profits from investments in Nigeria. CCIs are typically issued by commercial banks on behalf of the Central Bank. But since Nigeria’s apex bank took up the