CBN tightens liquidity tap with N7.6trn mop-up

...As apex bank focuses in reining in inflation ... Money supply rises to N107trn The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of N7.6 trillion in Open Market Operation (OMO) in the first nine months of 2024 as part of its ongoing efforts to control excess liquidity in the financial system. This marks a significant increase from N150 billion issued over the same period in 2023, according to data from the CBN. The move is a clear indicator that the apex bank has been actively mopp