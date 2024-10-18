Share CBN regaining investors' confidence - Cardoso By Onyinye Nwachukwu Below are excerpts from a fireside chat with Olayemi Cardoso, CBN Governor, during a dinner session at the just-ended 30th Nigerian Economic Summit. Question: When you took over as Central Bank governor, were there any surprises? First of all, I really want to congratulate the NESG for such a major milestone of 30 years, and I'm particularly pleased and impressed that some of the founding members and even those who may not be founding members but havTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Picking up the pieces: How Nigeria’s economy can bounce back PREMIUM Nigeria’s economy riding on three deflated tyres - World Bank PREMIUM Why Nigeria's population explosion must deliver economic gains