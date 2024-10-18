CBN regaining investors' confidence - Cardoso By Onyinye Nwachukwu Below are excerpts from a fireside chat with Olayemi Cardoso, CBN Governor, during a dinner session at the just-ended 30th Nigerian Economic Summit. Question: When you took over as Central Bank governor, were there any surprises? First of all, I really want to congratulate the NESG for such a major milestone of 30 years, and I'm particularly pleased and impressed that some of the founding members and even those who may not be founding members but hav