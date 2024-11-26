Cardoso says inflation, FX pressures to abate early 2025

Share The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will deploy every possible ‘orthodox’ strategy to tame inflation, Governor Olayemi Cardoso said on Tuesday, with a firm assurance that ongoing monetary tightening measures will begin to yield positive results early next year. Cardoso spoke during a press conference in Abuja to announce the outcomes of the two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) for the sixth time by 25 basis points to 27.50 percent. The rate raise is targeted at addressing rising infTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE News Nigeria records 80% rise in NIN verification in 2024 - eKYC report News ISN showcases vision for Nigeria’s tech ecosystem News FG spend N 8.8bn on vandalized power tower repairs in 11 months