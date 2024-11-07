Cardoso lures investors with highest yield on T-bills

Share Yemi Cardoso, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, targeted investors with a record 29.87 percent yield on one-year treasury bills on Wednesday trading. The CBN’s record yield was not just aimed at wooing investors but also targeted at halting foreign exchange (FX) speculation, analysts told BusinessDay. “I think Cardoso is trying to reduce people speculating on the FX by luring them with higher yields. After all, the essence of buying FX is for capital appreciation,” Ayodeji Ebo, managing director Optimus by Afrinvest, a wealth manageTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Economy Discos hike meter prices by 28% Economy U.S. election in focus as CBN auctions N513bn T.Bills Economy Five things to know to start your Tuesday