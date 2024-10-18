Can Nigerian banks continue to outpace economic challenges?

There is no gainsaying in the fact that Nigeria's economic landscape has been marked by significant turbulence in recent years, with inflation soaring to record levels, currency devaluation threatening businesses, and consumer spending power dramatically shrinking, driven by the negative knock-on effects of multiple reforms (amidst weak fiscal buffer to ease the burden), legacy structural challenges, and spillovers from the pressured external environment. Yet, amidst this challenging environment, Nigerian Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have post