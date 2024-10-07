Barking Up the Wrong Tree: Why Taxing the Poor Won’t Bring Prosperity

No nation has ever taxed its way to prosperity, but Nigeria seems to be following this misguided path. BusinessDay research finds that among eight selected African countries, Nigeria has the lowest threshold for Personal Income Tax (PIT) exemption, yet it collects the lowest revenue compared to South Africa and Kenya. This clear contrast underscores a deeply flawed fiscal system, one that disproportionately burdens low-income earners while delivering minimal returns. Great Britain, one of the world's first industrial powers, found itse