Analysts expect higher yields at N374.67bn T-Bill auction

Yields on Nigerian Treasury Bills are likely to rise at an auction today, Wednesday, October 23, as authorities continue on the path of aggressive monetary tightening. Analysts say the yield on the one-year bill will probably be north of 24.77 percent at the primary auction amid a bigger auction size and tight liquidity system. A total of N374.67 billion worth of maturing treasury bills will be rolled over by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today. The auction consists of N13.14 billion in 91-day bills, N11.99 billion in 182-day bills