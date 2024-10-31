Airfares jump 250% in 12 months amid Christmas bookings

. ..Demand for road trips rising Christmas bookings from Nigerians from various parts of the world have begun amid 250 percent rise in airfares in 12 months. Outbound and inbound one-way economy class tickets from Lagos to Abuja, Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Asaba, which sold for an average of N100,000 by this time in 2023, now go for an average of N350,000, showing a 250 percent increase over the period. For some domestic airlines, one-way economy class tickets from Lagos to frequently flown destinations have risen from N