Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria. Share At the recent launch of General Ibrahim Babangida’s memoir, A Journey in Service, former President Goodluck Jonathan made a profound statement. He said: “Every president makes history, but those who document the history makes it stronger and more relevant.” He went on to say: “I also hope that one day I will do my own.” However, he added: “But I am waiting for my seniors before I think about my own.” Of course, Jonathan is absolutely right. Presidents enrich their countries’ historical and collective narrative when they document their experiTo read more, subscribe here. Login to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Columnists Of presidential memoirs and presidential libraries Columnists From words to action: The imperative for women’s leadership Columnists Letter to H.E. Chief Patrick Adaba