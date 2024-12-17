Worst cost-of-living-crisis in a generation dampens Christmas in Nigeria

Nigerians are caught between tradition and reality as December unfolds. The festive month, synonymous with lavish celebrations, travel, and exuberant spending, feels different this year. A struggling economy, surging inflation, and declining purchasing power have made many question whether this will be a "Detty December" – loosely interpreted as a fun-filled December, or a muted one defined by caution. For years, "Detty December" has been a defining part of Nigerian pop culture. Characterised by concerts, weddings, and