Worst cost-of-living-crisis in a generation dampens Christmas in Nigeria

December 17, 2024

Nigerians are caught between tradition and reality as December unfolds. The festive month, synonymous with lavish celebrations, travel, and exuberant spending, feels different this year.   A struggling economy, surging inflation, and declining purchasing power have made many question whether this will be a "Detty December" – loosely interpreted as a fun-filled December, or a muted one defined by caution.   For years, "Detty December" has been a defining part of Nigerian pop culture. Characterised by concerts, weddings, and
