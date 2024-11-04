70 firms exited Nigeria in 7 years on FX, power

Share By Chinwe Michael & Folake Balogun In the last seven years, more than 70 companies have exited Nigeria owing to familiar challenges such as foreign exchange crunch, high energy costs and inflationary pressures. Documents obtained by BusinessDay gave the names of these companies as Microsoft Nigeria, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Diageo PLC, and Total Energies Nigeria. Others are: Unilever Nigeria PLC, Procter & Gamble Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Ltd, Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria Ltd, Equinox Nigeria, Mabisco Biscuits, EquinoxTo read more, subscribe here. Subscribe to Read More YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE PREMIUM Nigeria’s smartphone adoption surpasses feature phones first time ever PREMIUM Manufacturers raise investments by 32% on rising confidence PREMIUM Airfares jump 250% in 12 months amid Christmas bookings