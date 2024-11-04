70 firms exited Nigeria in 7 years on FX, power

By Chinwe Michael & Folake Balogun In the last seven years, more than 70 companies have exited Nigeria owing to familiar challenges such as foreign exchange crunch, high energy costs and inflationary pressures. Documents obtained by BusinessDay gave the names of these companies as Microsoft Nigeria, Kimberly-Clark Nigeria, Diageo PLC, and Total Energies Nigeria. Others are: Unilever Nigeria PLC, Procter & Gamble Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Ltd, Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria Ltd, Equinox Nigeria, Mabisco Biscuits, Equinox