  • Friday, December 20, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

₦16trn debt burden outstrips security, infrastructure, education budgets

December 20, 2024

₦16trn debt burden outstrips security, infrastructure, education budgets
...Experts fear budget may not deliver ‘tangible gains’ ...Tinubu, Shettima to spend N8.74bn on local, international trips Nigeria plans to spend N15.81 trillion or 45 percent of its entire revenue to service debt obligations in the next fiscal year, which is higher than N14.97 trillion earmarked for security, infrastructure, education and health combined – four top priorities of the federal government in 2025. Analysts worry that debt servicing, also known as debt burden, is taking a
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE