Aregbesola boycotts Osun guber poll

Rauf Aregbesola, minister for interior and immediate past governor of Osun State on Saturday boycotted the governorship poll in the state.

Aregbesola, a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, who is expected to mobilise votes in favour of APC and also cast his vote in Ilesa East, Ward 8, Polling Unit 1, but failed to show up.

BusinessDay reports that Aregbesola’s boycott might not be unconnected with the protracted political differences between his former Chief of Staff, Governor Oyetola, who served him for eight years when the Ministers of Interior was for Osun State governor.

When contacted on phone, Sola Fasure, the Media Aide to Aregbesola said, “Oga didn’t come home for the election.”

Fasure, however, refused to speak on why his boss refused to come home for the governorship election and ensure the re-election of his former Chief of Staff.