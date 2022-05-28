Zango wins Yola-Girei Federal Constituency ticket

Abubakar Zango has emerged candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest for Yola-North/Yola-South/Girei Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election.

He defeated five other candidates to win the election held on Friday.

Announcing the result on Saturday, the Returning Officer and Chairman, APC Electoral Committee, Prof. Daniel Atidoga, said that 159 out of 160 delegates were accredited and casted their votes.

He said that Zango polled 99 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Muhammad Astah who scored 58 votes while Abdulkarim Abdullahi and Abdulaziz Abubakar got one vote each.

Atidoga said two other aspirants, Suleiman Talba and Dr Tariq Girei scored zero vote each, respectively.

“By this results and by the power conferred on me, I hereby declare Zango as duly elected and return winner for the Yola-North/Yola-South/Girei Federal constituency,” he said

In his acceptance speech, Zango thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised good representation if elected.

He urged the aspirants and party supporters to work together to enable the party win election in the state.