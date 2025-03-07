Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged money laundering case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, to March 7 for the continuation of trial.

At Thursday’s hearing, EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), presented a subpoenaed witness, Williams Abimbola, a Compliance Officer with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

Abimbola confirmed that the bank had received an additional subpoena, which Justice Nwite admitted as ‘Exhibit 7.’ The subpoena requested the statement of account of one Maselina Njoku from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020.

The witness stated that the bank complied with the request and provided a certificate of compliance. He further confirmed that records showed 10 withdrawals of ₦10 million each, made on December 12, 2018, in favour of Abdulsalam Hudu, using cheques presented over the counter.

However, the witness testified that there was no evidence directly linking Yahaya Bello to these withdrawals.

The witness, however, confirmed, during cross-examination, that the former governor’s name did not feature in the opening and management of the said Kogi Government House Bank account.

She also noted that she was not the accounts officer of the Kogi Government House account and that the account is domiciled in Lokoja, Kogi State, and not Area 3, Abuja, where she works.

Under cross-examination, the Defence Counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), asked the witness if as a compliance officer, her duty involved protecting the integrity of the bank from a legal penalty, reputational damage and financial loss. She responded positively.

The witness was also asked to name the three signatories on the account, which she did.

For Yakubu Ismail, who was Permanent Secretary, she said, “We only have his picture on this form.”

Daudu asked, “Now, in both the account opening documents and the statement of account from E1 to E72, does the name ‘Yahaya Bello’ appear anywhere?” The witness responded in the negative

The Defendant’s lawyer again asked, “Please look at Exhibit 2P1-3P62. Does the name ‘Yahaya Bello’ appear anywhere in the document?” The witness further replied in the negative.

The defence counsel thereafter closed his cross-examination.

The EFCC Counsel, moved to re-examine the witness, a move to which Daudu, objected but the judge allowed him after a brief argument.

Pinheiro then asked the witness if she was familiar with the signature on the document.

She said she signed on behalf of one Edward Bananga.

But the Defendant’s Counsel again objected and moved to cross-examine the witness.

“My Lord, the witness initially disowned the signature, but under re-examination, the prosecution led her to admit it. Therefore, I have the right to challenge that admission and prove that her claim regarding the signature is incorrect,” he said.

“Cross-examination is meant to prove the accuracy or veracity of the witness. I am entitled to disprove what she said. This is in the interest of justice,” Daudu SAN added.

He then asked the witness to read the document.

Reading from the document, she said, “I Edward Bananga hereby certifiy and confirm that……”

‘I put it to you that You are not Edward Bananga,” the Defendant’s Counsel said.

“I am not Edward Bananga, my lord,” the witness answered.

Another witness, Nicholas Ohehomon, from the American International School, was presented by the prosecution.

The exhibits tendered included the school’s statements of account, admission letters of the children of the defendant and payment receipts. The witness confirmed the different classes the children were admitted into.

Exhibit 12P was also tendered, which was a contractual agreement for post-paid school fees for the children.

The prosecution submitted a letter from the EFCC to AIS, Abuja, through the Registrar, which was admitted as Exhibit 18. The letter included account details provided by the EFCC for a refund.

The court then adjourned the trial to tomorrow, March 7, at 10 a.m. for continuation.

