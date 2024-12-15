Yahaya Bello denies viral blog report, threatens legal action

In a strongly worded press release, former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has vehemently denied a controversial report circulating on a blog called Daily Excessive, dismissing the publication as “fake news” and a deliberate attempt to damage his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement, signed by Ohiare Michael, Director of Yahaya Bello’s Media Office, categorically rejected quotes attributed to Bello that suggested he would reveal details about Tinubu’s path to the presidency. Bello’s team characterised the report as a “mischievous” and “senseless” fabrication by “a sick mind.”

According to the press release, the report is part of a “desperate plot by irresponsible politicians” to create tension between Bello and President Tinubu. It also stated that Bello continues to support both the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello has promised to take legal action, announcing that they have already alerted security agencies to investigate the origins of the blog and the individuals responsible for spreading the alleged fake news.

The statement comes at a time when Bello is already dealing with a corruption case. He has appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, though his court cases have not yet started. According to him, he has only formally entered his plea in court so far.

