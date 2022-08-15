William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election

William Ruto has won Kenya’s presidential election.

Ruto the current deputy president of the country was declared winner of the election by the electoral commission chairman on Monday.

According to the BBC, the presidential election result was announced amid dramatic scenes.

Ruto narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, taking 50.4% of the vote.

The announcement was delayed amid scuffles and allegations of vote-rigging by Odinga’s campaign.

Read also: Singapore, Rwanda, Kenya’s electronic single window hold lessons for Nigeria

The BBC reported that four of the seven members of the electoral commission refused to endorse the announcement, saying the results were not real.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of this last phase of the general election,” Juliana Cherera, the vice-chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), had told the BBC.