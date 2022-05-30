Why Wike wants to prosecute Amaechi, Tonye Cole

Governor Nyesom Wike has listed sold Rivers State assets for which he said he wants to prosecute Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

The governor listed them as the sale of the 150 Mega Watts gas turbine in Omoku, Afam 360 MW Gas Turbine, Trans-Amadi 136 MW Gas Turbine and the 75 MW Gas turbine in Eleme; Monorail Project.

Others he listed in a Government House statement Friday include the sale of Olympia Hotel, and alleged non-execution of the contract for the construction of Justice Karibi-Whyte Hospital after the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi administration had allegedly paid $39.2m to the contractor.

Wike told newsmen after the Supreme Court judgment which said the state government had power to institute a judicial panel of inquiry and awarded N1m cost on Amaechi.

Wike is weighing the option of litigation. He however, said the matter was so grievous that it would require the decision of the leaders and elders of Rivers State on whether to sue or not.

His tone however indicates that the decision is in his hands. He said no Rivers man would see the details without weeping.

The governor said those whose fate will also be decided during the meeting, will include, Tonye Cole (now guber candidate of the All progressives Congress, APC), Sahara Energy Ltd (owned by Cole), and former Rivers State, Commissioner of Transport, George Tolofari who is pushing for a governor from the riverine areas.

Wike said the Supreme Court judgment that dismissed Amaechi’s appeal has vindicated the Rivers State government.

He explained that on his assumption of office in 2015, the state government set up judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the activities the former Rivers State governor.

Wike said the judicial panel at the end of its investigation submitted its report and recommendations to the State government. According to him, this necessitated the State Government to come up with a White Paper Report.

“So many people were indicted by that report and so we didn’t go to court to file charges against those that were indicted because some people went to court, particularly, the former governor, Rotimi Amaechi. And as those who obey the rule of law and have respect for court, we said we will not take any step further until the court decides.

“At the State High court, the Rivers State Government won. The former governor went to the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Government won. And then he appealed to the Supreme Court to set aside the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and the White Paper of the government.

“To the glory of God, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed his appeal against the judicial panel of inquiry report and the government White Paper Report.”

Governor Wike said the State government has been vindicated by the Supreme Court judgment because those indicted by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry were given the opportunity to defend themselves, but some of them chose not to appear before the panel.

“If you see that report, as a Rivers man you will cry. Nobody who loves Rivers State will see that report and will not cry. Now that the Supreme Court has come up with their judgment, the leaders of the State will decide what next step to take. It is not for only me. Yes, I am a governor, I can’t do it alone. If the leaders of the State say we must prosecute them, I have no choice.”

He further added: “The money that was collected by Sahara Energy and Tonye Cole, it is for the leaders of the State to say should we go ahead and file charges against Rotimi Amaechi and his cohorts, or should we allow it to be. It is for the State elders. The State elders will meet and agree on what next to do. But the point is, let the world know that nobody who will see that report and not be angry.”

The Rivers State governor narrated how the sum of $50 million was diverted from the State account and paid to Sahara Energy for inexplicable reason. According to him, there is no evidence of any transaction indicating that the State is indebted to the company.

“What did Sahara Energy do for us? What is the transaction that we paid $50 Million for? You said Sahara Energy bought our gas turbines, if they bought our gas turbines, why are we paying them $50million? Did we borrow money from them and where is the agreement to show we borrowed money from them? Nothing.

Amaechi has maintained his innocence, saying all spending was backed by the budgets.

L-R: The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikunyi Awaji Ibani; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and former Rivers State governor, Celestine Omehia, during a media parley at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Friday.