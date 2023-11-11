Why voting may start late in Owerri

There are indications that voting will start late in many parts of Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

As of 8:22 am in Owala-Uratta, Owerri, headquarters of Owerri North Local Government INEC office, personnel and materials are just being deployed at polling stations.

Despite the late deployment of materials and personny, our correspondent gathered that there is not enough vehicles to cover the area, an indication that election will start late in some areas of the Council.