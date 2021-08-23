What Nigeria needs in 2023 is a leader with broad world view – Tambuwal

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, (PDP-GF) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has declared that what the country needs in 2023 is a leader with a broad world view and not a parochial and provincial politician.

Tambuwal maintained that Nigeria needs an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption was by personal examples and by building strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.

The governor disclosed this on Sunday at the Richard Akinnola’s birthday lecture in Lagos.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Security Challenges in Nigeria and Its Implication for Sustainable Development’, Tambuwal maintained that Nigeria needs a leader in tune with modern technology, not a parochial and provincial politician.

The Sokoto State governor emphasised that to overcome insecurity, there was the need for intelligence gathering and surveillance so that law enforcement agents could be proactive and reasonably predict potential crime with near perfect accuracy rather than being reactive.

The Chairman of the PDP-GF noted that the menace of insecurity had called for a new approach that would be founded on credible intelligence gathering.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said Nigeria needs a versatile leader that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of the country.

According to him, “We need an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.

“Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times; a leader who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems.

“Yes, Nigeria needs a bridge builder; compassionate leader, sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy. A leader whose words count and can be counted on. Indeed, a leader with courage.”

The governor added that the country needs an accountable leader who can be trusted to face the challenges of nationhood squarely without sentiments or pandering to interests that were inconsistent with national goals.

Speaking further, Tambuwal insisted that Nigeria needs a visionary leadership imbued with a sense of patriotism, which would go a long way in changing the narrative of insecurity in Nigeria.

“A leader required by Nigeria is one that will regard Nigeria as his constituency, not his state, tribe, religion or region; a leadership that inspires the nation to achieve greatness.

“A leadership that galvanises, mobilises and directs Nigerians on the path to sustainable peace, progress and development,” Tambuwal stressed.

He reasoned that such a leader will not regard any part of the country as conquered people.

The Sokoto State governor therefore, observed that finding such a leader was a task for all and challenged Nigerians to find and support such a leader in 2023 so that the country could begin the long walk back to peace, security and prosperity for all her citizens.

Tambuwal further cautioned that good governance was yet another major panacea for curbing insecurity in Nigeria, pointing out that this requires that government at all levels must take deliberate steps to ensure good and accountable governance that focuses on the needs of the people.

The governor recalled that when the PDP government created the EFCC and ICPC from the Nigeria Police Force, it was envisaged to be an answer to the menace of corruption since the agencies were expected to concentrate their activities solely on fighting corruption, especially economic crimes.