We’re collaborating with opposition parties to ally ahead of 2027 general election — NNPP

…Kickstart campaign in Ondo

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be prepared to hand over power after President Bola Tinubu’s government, stressing that the party had been in collaboration with opposition parties to ally ahead of 2027 general election.

Ajuji Ahmed, the National Chairman of the NNPP, disclosed this at the flag-off campaign for the party’s Ondo state governorship candidate, Olugbenga Edema, held in Akure.

Ahmed alleged that the crisis in some of the opposition political parties in the country was being sponsored by the ruling APC to retain power beyond the 2027 general election.

He, however, explained that the APC had been interfering in the internal affairs of the opposition parties by causing division among members to weaken the party’s structures and take control.

According to him, the development by the APC is coming amid plans by the opposition leaders to hold a “merger talk” to dislodge the ruling party ahead of the general elections.

“The APC is doing everything it can to win the 2027 general election. Certainly, there is evidence everywhere that they are interfering with the other party.

Read also: NNPP laments high poverty rate in Nigeria

“But it is left to the other political party to maintain their integrity and ensure they remain one and viable opposition to the APC before and after the 2027 election.

“So, we have our doors open in such a way that if there is going to be a coalition of all the political parties to go into the election, we are ready for that,” the NNPP chairman said.

While revealing that the party is ready to capture Ondo, Ahmed pleaded with the people to troop out en-masse and vote Edema, the candidate of the party in the November 16th governorship election.

He described Edema as a party loyalist whose programmes and policies for the people of the state would put an end to the economic crisis and current hardship caused by the government of the APC.

Olugbenga Edema, while speaking at the campaign venue, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure it is neutral by giving a level playing ground to all the political parties in the upcoming election, revealing that the people of the state are ready to stand by their votes and ensure it also counts.

The NNPP governorship candidate also noted that the party is ready to spring a surprise in the forthcoming election, warning the electoral body ot to repeat the alleged ‘electoral fraud’ in Ondo state.

“The last one was what happened in Edo state with the fraud. How they went to all the collation centres and manipulated the results of the election that were sent from the polling units was worrisome.

“They took the result from collation centres to INEC headquarters, which is contrary to the electoral act which states that you should do your counting at the venue where the election was conducted.

“Therefore, we are saying Ondo state is not Edo state. Ondo is not Lagos state. The people of Ondo are one of the most enlightened in the whole country, and we are capable of protecting our votes, and we will protect it. We do not fare them. We will dare them,” Edema said.

Share