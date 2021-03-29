We’ll continue to look up to Tinubu for inspiring guidance – APC Governors

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said they will always continue to look up to the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu for inspiring guidance.

The Governors who said this in a message of felicitation to Tinubu on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary acknowledged and commended his untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The message signed by Abubakar Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State and chairman of Progressive Governors also commended the former Lagos State governor for his contributions to the emergence and growth of APC.

“Emerging from opposition to a governing party through hard and very difficult negotiations, which has bestowed upon us the responsibility of managing the affairs of our dear country is a historic achievement that past political leaders of Nigeria were unable to achieve.

“Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, in partnership with many other leaders of our party, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance. As our national leader, you certainly represent one of the inspirations for our successes”, Bagudu stated.