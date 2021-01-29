we are not surprised at Attahiru’s appointment – Governor Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State over said it’s not surprising to the state that Attahiru Ibrahim was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff.

“As a state, we are not surprised at Attahiru’s appointment as the new Chief of Army Staff. His emergence clearly shows that a golden fish indeed has no hiding place,” Ayade said.

General Attahiru is a thorough breed officer who distinguished himself professionally while here as a Brigade Commander in Calabar, he added.

While congratulating Ibrahim on his new appointment, Ayade said President Muhammadu Buhari would not have made a better choice.

Read Also: COVID-19: Buhari signs order enforcing compulsory use of face mask, others

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, quoted the governor to have to describe General Attahiru’s appointment as fitting, proper and deserving.

Ayade recalled that the new Army Chief has a long history with Cross River having served in the state as the Commander of the 13th Brigade, Calabar

“Indeed, President Buhari could not have made a better choice because in General Attahiru you have a meticulous, cerebral and brave officer. His appointment is, therefore, fitting, deserving and proper”, the governor said.

Further emphasizing on his appointment Ayadesaid: “General Attahiru’s appointment is gain for our dear state for this fine officer has a long history with Cross River. He is one of our own having served as the Commander of the 13th Brigade, Calabar.