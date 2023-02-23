Vote for candidates that ‘Il take us out of present suffering, Ladoja’s wife counsels electorate

Nigerians have been admonished, especially Oyo State electorate, to vote any Presidential candidate that would bring succour and smile to the faces of the masses.

Speaking ahead of the presidential election coming up this Saturday, wife of the former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, Mutiat Olayinka Ladoja said that Nigerians are currently suffering and going through a lot of challenges and needed a leader that would take the country out of the current problem that would make the system work and change the country for better.

Mutiat, who is a Chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State and made the advice while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan, said that many citizens of the country have been facing series of hardship occasioned by scarcity of naira notes and petroleum in the last few weeks.

She however, counselled Nigerians to use the opportunity they have to vote for credible candidates that will change the country for better on Saturday.

The former first lady and a chief in Ibadan while advising Nigerians ahead of the Saturday’s presidential election, lamented the current situation in the country.

She was of the opinion that there was no need to fight and cause violence during the forthcoming general election but to pray to God to give the country a good leader that would address the country’s challenges.

Mutiat said that the only way out of the current situation is for the electorate to vote for a candidate that will reduced the suffering of the masses on Saturday.

She also said she was not satisfied with the level of women participation in governance.

According to her, “I don’t want to say Nigerians or Oyo State people should vote for this Presidential candidate or don’t vote this Presidential candidate.

“I want us to pray and vote for whoever that will put smile, succor on the faces of the masses, that is what I stand for. If it is Atiku, Tinubu or Obi that will bring us out of this current problem in the country, let us vote for someone who is capable.”

She further called on the people of the state to come out en masse and vote for Governor Seyi Makinde of the state who has been tested and trusted.

While declaring that she was not satisfied with the current number of women occupying elective or appointed positions in Nigeria despite their active participation in politics called on men to always encourage and support women vying for any political office for equality and fairness.