Town hall: Kwankwaso promises to restructure Nigeria

Kwankwaso, the presidential candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 general election, and his running mate, Isaac Idahosa, Sunday promised to restructure Nigeria and support the enacting of state police across Nigeria inline with the constitution to check the spate insecurity.

The former Kano State governor stated this in the first series of presidential town hall meeting in Abuja organized by Channels Television with support from UK Aid, Hope Action Progress for Women and Youth in Politics, Situation Room, Yiaga Africa and the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

Kwankwaso said his administration would put the interest of the country first in decision making, and take decisions that would impact the lives of Nigerians positively, while blaming poor governance by the current administration for the current state of affair.

According to him,”While we believe that we will listen to the people, we will do the right thing, at the same time, we will follow due process. This is not something that the President will sit in his bedroom and announce the change of Constitution to insert the issue that affects relevant clauses in the Constitution.

“We are ready to follow due process as long as Nigerians are interested in that. But on the other hand, we believe most of these things coming up are as a result of government failure. Once everything is going well, all these things will die down.”

Read also: Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tinubu differ on jobs for youths

Also speaking, his running Idahosa, promised a new Nigeria if they win the candidates presidential poll in 2023, stressing that Kwankwaso had the required experience to handle education, having done well for the sector as governor of Kano State.

According to Idahosa,”We are here to bring about the rebirth of a new Nigeria. We are coming in to do a lot. If you vote for us, we will guarantee you a better, hopeful future. My principal has the necessary experience to handle the issue of education in Nigeria. He did so much for education as Kano governor, as president, he will do more though he won’t be in a hurry to create additional tertiary institutions.”