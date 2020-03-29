Tinubu represents our unifying, rallying point – APC Governors

All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu represents their unifying and rallying point for all.

The Progressive Governors stated this in a felicitation message to Tinubu on his 68th birthday anniversary, signed by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

PGF acknowledged and commended Tinubu’s leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria as well as his contributions to the Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of

managing governance in Nigeria and the APC.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we advise all Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe until we continue to work together towards overcoming the

current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of the Bogu Kingdom.We rejoice with you and wish you a happy birthday”, PGF said.