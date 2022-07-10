Tinubu picks Kashim Shettima as running mate

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate has formerly announced former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Tinubu disclosed this personally in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday, after a closed door meeting with President Muhammedu Buhari.

The APC candidate had gone to Daura, where the president is observing his Sallah break to unveil his running mate to the President.

Before the announcement, Ibrahim Masari, Tinubu’s placeholder running mate had announced his resignation.

In a statement he personally signed Sunday in Abuja, Masari said his decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position APC to win the coming elections.

He said: “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realised that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

“In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu in the coming elections.

“On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party.”

Kashim Shettima has been a vocal ally of Tinubu. In January, Shettima had asked President Muhamadu Buhari and APC to see Tinubu’s presidential ambition as pay back time for what he did for the party to come to power in 2015.

Shettima gave the indication at a conference organised by the Support Groups Management Council (SGMC) for Tinubu in Abuja. He said it was the Asiwaju of Lagos that ensured the emergence of Buhari as APC Presidential candidate.

He said: “In 2015, some aspirants with a very huge war chest were itching to cling to the ticket of the APC, like the rock of gibraltar, Asiwaju and his progressive team stood solidly behind the candidate of President Muhamadu Buhari.”

The Senator, representing Borno Central in the Senate questioned where were the new members of what he called: “The Buhari’s Church of Latter Days Saints”, saying their political loyalty did not lay with the President in that particular convention.

He has said power should shift to the South in 2023 for equity, justice as well as fairness and Tinubu should be given the choice of first refusal as more than any other person, he had sacrificed more for the APC.

