Fela Durotoye, others join presidential media advisory team

President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed Fela Durotoye and four others to his presidential media advisory team, according to a statement from his special assistant on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Fela Durotoye, 52, is a business consultant and the president of the GEMSTONE Nation Builders Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on training youths towards transformational leadership and social change. He was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President – National Values & Social Justice.

Fredrick Nwabufo, a journalist and communications specialist, was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President – Public Engagement. Linda Akhigbe, a Mass Communication graduate from Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo state, was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President – Strategic Communications. She will also serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Read also Nigerians await Obazee’s report on CBN, Tinubu’s action

Aliyu Audu, the Chairman of the APC Rebirth, a pressure group in the All Progressives Congress, was appointed Special Assistant to the President – Public Affairs. Francis Abah was appointed Personal Assistant to the President – Special Duties.

President Tinubu tasked all new appointees who are serving in the Media and Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.

The appointments come as Tinubu prepares for his first full year in office. He has vowed to focus on economic reform and national unity.