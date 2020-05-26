Countdown to the next governorship primary elections for various political parties in Edo State has begun. In this exclusive interview with BusinessDay, Anselm Ojezua state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) invites those in conflict with the governor of the state to pursue peace and development. He spoke to Umar Momoh and Churchill Okoro. Excerpts:

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress said it will use direct primary for the conduct of the governorship primary election in Edo State. As a stakeholder and the state chairman of the party, are you satisfied with the proposed mode of the primary election?

If the National Working Committee has indeed made that decision, then they are wrong. That decision is not for them to make. The decision as to the mode of the primary election for any elective position is for the state chapter of the party to make. We, the leadership of the party in the state have met, and settled for indirect primary.

It is now our duty to communicate our resolution to the national leadership of the party, who will then arrange to conduct the primary election following the wishes of the state chapter. The decision to ratify or approve our resolution for the indirect primary is for the National Executive Committee and not for the National Working Committee.

With the crisis still rocking the party in the state, how prepared are you for the forthcoming gubernatorial election? And what can be done to ensure that Governor Godwin Obaseki emerges as the flag bearer of the party?

We are fully prepared for the election. We believe all of these crises are artificial. They are not real and after the primary election, I believe the crisis will come to an end and the party will be more united than before. We are very confident that Governor Godwin Obaseki will get the party ticket for the election and re-elected for the second term.

It is the tradition of our politics that when someone has two terms and has performed creditably, he will be given the opportunity for the second term to finish the good work he started. Obaseki has so many things in the pipeline which will make Edo State very great even beyond the imagination of most Nigerians. He has introduced reforms and innovations into governance, and it is only a sustained period that we will see it come to fruition. So, it will be unfortunate should anything otherwise happen. I am very confident that he will get the ticket and win the election.

It is no longer news that the APC is factionalised in the state. What are you doing to bring back the aggrieved members and unite the party?

Substantially, APC has remained one. The attempt to divide the party has failed woefully, and that is the reason why you see the architect of this destructive effort have now gone outside the party to seek mercenary help.

That is why you see those offering waivers that they have no powers to give. But I can tell you, APC remains intact. The people who are going outside to throw stones are the greedy ones who are bleeding the economy dry. I believe that the citizens of this state can tell the reasons why the dissident members are doing what they are doing. It is not in the interest of our state.

In fact, that has now made the citizens even more loving of Godwin Obaseki because he has refused to share the patrimony to private pockets and to that extent, I think that will enhance his chances rather than dim it.

The immediate past National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, had in a recent publication in some national dailies said Buhari endorsed the re-election of Godwin Obaseki for the second term. Do you think this is a signal to ending the lingering crises in the party?

Well, according to the wise saying, a word is enough for the wise. I think that it is a healthy development from President Muhammadu Buhari to express support for the APC governor who has done well. So all those who are beating the drums of war, this should give them sufficient notice that their days are numbered.

As the primary election is fast approaching, what is your advice to Governor Godwin Obaseki as well as the would-be delegates for the primary?

I would advise the governor to remain steadfast and focused. Though his style of governance may not be liked by a few I can tell you the majority of Edo people love him, they are praying for him and will support him. I will also use this opportunity to appeal to those who are fighting him to reconcile with him, if not for their benefit but at least for the benefit of the state.

But for the would-be delegates who are the officers of the party, elected persons who ran on the platform of the party and very senior members who are referred to as statutory delegates to the national convention which is the highest organ of the party, they have the onerous duty of picking a candidate.

I just want to remind them that this is the candidate they sponsored about three and a half years ago. He has done so creditably well which justifies their confidence in him, and they should support him this time around to enable him to take the state up even further for the betterment of all. Obaseki may not be sharing money to people but he is creating so many opportunities that will ensure Edo State can operate independently of the monthly allocations from Abuja.

The end of your tenure is around the corner, what legacy will you leave behind?

I want to be remembered as a party chairman who used the opportunity and organisation of the party to provide support for the government. I supported Oshiomhole’s government to success and we are supporting Obaseki’s government to succeed. And when that happens, if all the dreams that we have shared with our people come true, then, of course, I would be fulfilled.

I also want to thank the Edo people for the support they have given the Obaseki-led administration, and urge them to continue to pray so that peace can return to the state because without peace there can be no progress.