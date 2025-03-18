As reactions continue to trail the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, Agbo Major, National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, has asked politicians to tread with caution, saying that “there is no alternative to democracy.”

Major, while reacting to the declaration of the State of Emergency in Rivers state, in a telephone chat with BusinessDay from his Benue country home, however, urged Nigerians, especially the people of Rivers State, to avoid hasty reactions to the declaration.

“It is too early to draw conclusions at the moment. My feelings are that it is possible that the government may be privy to information that we do not have, but my position is that there is no alternative to democracy.”

The NNPP national leader also urged all the warring parties to embrace dialogue as the best means of resolving the current political impasse in Rivers State.

“I don’t think that the declaration of the State of Emergency is the best solution. I would have thought that the best thing would be to settle the matter by bringing all the parties together, but like I said, we as a political party will not be hasty in jumping to conclusions until when we have all the information, which the government may have relied upon.”

Major stated that for the government to have taken this kind of decision, the government may have more information that the public is not privy to at the moment.

“As far as governance is concerned I will advise the people not to be in a hurry, they need to understand the issues.”

Major, who recently emerged as the National Chairman of the party, also called for vigilance to protect critical national assets.

“Any act of violence that seeks to vandalise critical national assets will cause more harm to the immediate communities where these assets are located, therefore, such will not be in the best interest of those communities.”

Major therefore warned against pushing the nation back to what he described as “the dark days of militancy.”

