The high cost of electing wrong candidate in Edo

As the people of Edo State elect new governor next Saturday to succeed the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, pundits have charged the electorate to elect a candidate that has their interest at heart and is competent enough to deliver good governance and accountability.

They said it was imperative that the people look above pecuniary gains as the choices made by them would haunt them for the next four years, especially because such decision would also determine their economic well-being.

Although eighteen political parties are filling candidates for the governorship election in the state, the top contenders including People’s Democratic Party (PDP’) Asue Ighodalo, Labour Party (LP), Olumide Akpata, and All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo.

Ighodalo, former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), secured the endorsement of the incumbent governor, who shunned his deputy and party man, Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu and former governor Adams Oshiomhole have pledged their support for Okpebholo.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over 2.6 million registered voters are to decide the next governor of the South-South state.

But amid the current economic crisis and hardship facing the country, many people say the Edo electorate must learn from the experience of the past, where immediate monetary gains and material things determine who they vote for.

Also, experience from previous polls also showed that voters consider ethnicity and party affiliations in voting for a candidate.

Experts say it is imperative that voters jettison parochial interest, immediate benefits and place credibility, competence at the front in electing a new governor of Edo State on Saturday.

Elections in Nigeria is being seen today as a periodic exercise to validate the primitive accumulation of wealth of the political elite. This is obvious in the level of development of the states.

However, many political pundits agree that there was strong indication that the political elite has never met the governance demand of majority of the people of Edo State as short of expectation in all sectors.

Kunle Okunade, political scientist and scholar, said that the Edo electorate should not allow themselves to be used again and that they should elect a leader that would serve the people and move the state forward.

“The electorate have the task of identifying candidate/party that has their interest at heart. This task is huge and the stake in the task is high.

“Edo gubernatorial election is strategic to the three major political parties, APC, PDP and LP. This strategic interest may confuse the electorate which are believed to be rational with their choice. But as it is, the rationale may not play out but emotion.

“The choice made by the electorate is crucial because it would determine their economic well-being in the next four years and it is imperative that they learn from the past,” he said.

Amid concerns that the governorship election may be marred by violence and manipulation in view of events in recent days, many observers say the people must take their destiny in their own hands as final decision on who rules the state lies with them.

Already there are indications that the leading political parties in the Edo governorship election are ready to outdo one another in vote-buying to win the poll scheduled.

There are reports, that the leading parties and their candidates had started amassing war chests in a desperate bid to compromise voters.

Sources said the Edo poll could set a new record for vote-buying in the history of elections in the country.

“Don’t be surprise parties would be willing to pay for vote as high as between N10,000 and N15,000.

There are reports, that there are plans by agents of some of the parties to mop up voter cards.

“How they intend to use the cards is what nobody knows. This is why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission are being deployed for the election,” the source added.

In recent years, vote-buying in the form of giving cash and gifts has become entrenched in the electoral system with successive governments failing to address the trend, partly become they came power through such means.

However, pundits say the situation is worrisome because it shows that voters have mortgaged their vote for a “pot of pottage.”

“The voters are all partners in crime and what they fail to understand is that collecting gift items and cash from candidates and political parties makes them vulnerable. It is problem we have to deal with, especially when we are talking of accountability and good governance in public offices by public officials,” Tope Musowo, public policy, expert said.

For many people, the large number of electorate that came to participate in the Continuous Voters Registration that took place from May 27 to June 9 was an indication of the willingness of the people to change the status quo.

The exercise was slated to end on June 5, but the massive turnout of would-be voters encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend the registration period and, in the end, the exercise was declared a success by the electoral umpire.

The exercise also afforded those who had registered before now to collect their PVCs from the unclaimed 373,030 in possession of the INEC, while those hoping to change their polling units had the chance to do so.

The CVR exercise was akin to killing two beds with a stone, despite misgivings by some political parties who were not sure that the arrangement put in place by the electoral commission for the CVR exercise would produce the best results.

Despite the apprehension and attacks in some centres over claims that a particular party was trying to hijack the exercise, the CVR ended peacefully and INEC released 119,206 as the number of new registrants. The figure shows a larger percentage of youths would participate in the governorship election.

The youth form the bulk of the new registrants and they have been clamouring for inclusion as well as a chance to participate in the country’s electoral system. They have the opportunity to do so in this election and they must ensure they make a statement by casting their ballot in the election.

Though some are already seeking elective positions, others should equally come out to vote for candidates of their choice, as failing to do so means that they have to put up with whoever is elected and not blame anyone or group for any woe that befalls them later.

With just a week to the election, the atmosphere is charged with the ongoing campaign and there is tension across the state.

But Igbinobaro Odia, Edo-based public affairs analyst, said the election would be won by the party that reaches out to the masses most.

He noted that the electorate, especially the new registrants in the state, were now more aware of the need to take part in the election and would be ready to cast their vote on September 21 for a candidate that can deliver good governance and tackle the high poverty and employment in the state.

He said, “From the INEC statistics, it is clear that many people, especially the youth, took part in the CVR, which shows their willingness to be part of an election that will usher in a new government in the state.

“I am sure that they wouldn’t just leave their houses to register without ensuring that they come out to vote on Election Day for a credible person that would be moving Edo State from the present of misery, infrastructure deficit, unemployment and poverty in Edo State.

“There are party die-hard supporters who will vote for their candidates any day but the undecided voters are fertile ground,” Odia added.

While agreeing that the new voters will play a crucial role in the election, the Executive Director, Justice Research Centre, Benin City, Donald Inwalomhe, said the outcome of the governorship election would largely be determined by youths and women across the 18 Local Government Areas in the state.

He also said the economic policies of the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu and the removal of fuel subsidies would determine the outcome of the September 21 election.

“Well, it is right to say that new voters will have a major say in this election, but there are others who have always played a major role. The women and the youth who have always trooped out to vote for the candidates of their choices, these set of people, to me, are the movers of our democracy.

“In Edo North, the people are aggrieved because for more than nine years, the Federal Government failed to fulfil its promises to rehabilitate and dualise the Benin-Auchi road but it took President Tinubu to start the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road without budgetary provisions.

“I also have it on good authority that party chieftains, including a former Deputy Governor of the state, have been forced to relocate from one polling unit to another for fear of defeat in the election. That is the power the voters have and they are willing to use it to their advantage on Election Day,” he added.

A major canvasser for one of the major political parties, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, however, said his work on the field had shown that youths were ready to vote massively during the election as they seek a new government that would connect with the grassroots.

He noted that the awareness among rural dwellers was also high while the women had vowed to come out en-masse to vote for the candidates of their choices, despite persuasion from his group for some of them to vote for their candidates.

“It is obvious that the youths are willing to take part in this election. I have been on the field for months, canvassing for votes with my team. While some are buying into our candidate’s manifesto, others are ready to stick to their candidates. No matter what you tell them, they are not moved, but we will continue to work.

“Again, the women seem to be ready as usual. Most of them told me they were ready for the election, while they also noted that a candidate who cared about their welfare would get their votes. I was able to convince some to vote for my candidate and I also met some fresh voters who are ready to use their PVCs to great effect.

“Most of these new registrants were willing to listen to my team sell our candidate. Most of them are still not sure of who to vote for and targeting them will be very productive,” our source said.

INEC, in its various stakeholder-meetings, had urged parties, their agents, the electorate, and others to conduct themselves peacefully to ensure a hitch-free exercise.