Stop playing irresponsible politics with Rahmon’s death, Makinde’s aide urges politicians

Opposition politicians in Oyo state have been urged to desist from playing irresponsible politics with the death of Rahmon Azeez, who lost his life in the violence that erupted in Iwo Road,Ibadan recently.

The chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Taiwo Adisa, who stated this while speaking on a radio programme in Ibadan said that rather than seeking to gain undue attention with the death of the young man, politicians should allow the law to take its course.

Adisa frowned on the attempt to politicise the death of the young man instead of supporting the law enforcement agencies to bring his killers to book, saying that the attempt by politicians to take advantage of unfortunate incidents like Rahmon’s demise to launch their sagging political ambitions or stabilize their rudderless political parties, is ungodly and evil.

He said: “Rahmon Azeez was a young man and he was not supposed to die in that manner. No one deserves that kind of death and we, again, use this medium to pray to God to give his family the fortitude to bear this loss.

“But when an issue like this happens, what one should do is to allow the law to take its course. The opposition politicians are supposed to support the law or operators of the law to make sure justice is served. They can even support the family with a lawyer but not to attempt to take political advantage of such a gruesome incident, and be making meaningless political statements.

“A lot of untoward things have been happening around the issue in recent days. Particularly some politicians have been crying more than the bereaved, attempting to turn the death of the young man to a platform to make political gains.

“Some of them have gone as far as saying that the late Rahmon was an astute APC member but there is no evidence to show that the deceased or his mother belong to the APC. And this matter is not even about partisanship; it is about getting justice for the deceased and Governor Makinde has made that commitment. So, I see the attempt to appropriate Rahmon’s death to advance the cause of a political party as a disservice to the memory of the dead and it is evil to dance on the grave of the dead.”

The governor’s media aide admonished politicians in the state to put the overall interest of the state above party politics and ‘stop playing wrong politics.

“I want to advise politicians in Oyo State to stop playing the wrong side of politics. They say ‘he who rides on the back of the Tiger will surely end in the belly of the Tiger, they should not turn our state into a centre of violence in the name of trying to score cheap political points, because that is what they are trying to do.

“I can tell you that Governor Makinde will not take that from them. So, I encourage them to play responsible politics.”