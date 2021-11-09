Stop demeaning office of Kwara governor, APC elders warn Lai Mohammed

Leaders and elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State, have warned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to stop denigrating the personality and office of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The elders under the aegis of Kwara APC Elders Caucus on Monday gave the warning at a press conference in Ilorin the state capital, where the elders said, “for Lai Mohammed to denigrate on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq political status in Kwara State and his role in the funding of the 2019 electioneering campaigns and election proper is most unfortunate.”

Speaking on behalf of APC elders, Nurudeen Mohammed claimed that the Minister was never known in Kwara politics until 2002 when he surfaced and “apparently he was exported to the state from Lagos to come and take over governance just as his colleagues in other Yoruba states, who have, before then spent all their years in Lagos where they cut their political teeth.

“They had held one political office or the other, elected or appointed before they were sent on loan to their home states to take over governance at the expense of the people (politicians) who had been on the ground for decades, and residing in their states since birth.

“The question one would like to ask is why he failed in the election? The answer should be obvious. Lai Mohammed was never seen in Kwara in the Second Republic politics nor was he ever heard of in the political landscape of Kwara state and politics of the Third Republic. He was an unknown quantity in those days. He has all along been a de facto Lagosian rather than being a Kwaran.

“For all that it is worth, when we talk of political pedigree and dynasty, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq belongs to the most well-known political lineage in Ilorin.”

Mohammed, who spoke in the company of some APC elders, including Kunle Sulyman, Mohammed Ahmed (Senator), Wole Oke and James Ayeni, however, urged the Minister “to rethink and modify his view as expressed in the interview where he asserted that reconciliation will be difficult, adding that “nothing is difficult to achieve in this era of reintegration and reconciliation.”