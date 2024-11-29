Stop attacking Obaseki, focus on delivering results for Edo people, PDP tells Okpebholo

Monday Okpebholo

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi has urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to stop complaining and focus on delivering results for the people, saying the former governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki has done his part in developing the state.

Aziegbemi also raised concerns over the Gestapo style of the Okpebholo government vehicle recovery agents led by Kelly Okungbowa, a chieftain of the APC in the State.

He alleged that the committee members on government vehicle recovery broke into the private residence of the immediate past governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, assaulted and harassed security personnel at the premises.

Aziegbemi said: “This is most reprehensible and unacceptable, and we urge relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate these barbaric attacks and ensure that the perpetrators of these lawless and dastardly acts are brought to book.”

He however, called on all Edo people, civil society organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians to beam their attention on this administration so as to prevent a descent into avoidable anarchy, with dire consequences on the peace and security of the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin Thursday on a number of issues as well as the Obaseki-led PDP government EDOBEST Programme, Aziegbemi said, “The PDP government has done its best and successfully worked on over 340 schools from the many others across the three senatorial districts.”

Aziegbemi, who expressed dismay with the several lamentations by Okpebholo, said that “the ball is now in his court to do his part, just as the PDP government did.

He urged Okpebholo to stop complaining and focus on delivering results for the people if he really has anything to offer the people.

The PDP commenting on the composition of the SUBEB Board by the Okpebholo APC-led administration noted that it was in total disregard to the provisions of the SUBEB Act.

“It confirmed our fears that APC and Okpebholo are only interested in the possibility of award and execution of contracts by SUBEB and not the formulation, regulation, and implementation of education policy,” he said.

