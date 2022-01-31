Smaila has transformed Atlanta Consulate, Rep commends Consul-general

Steve Azaiki, a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs visited the Nigerian Con sulate in Atlanta and was amazed at the noteworthy transformation under the leadership of Ambassador Amina Smaila, the Nigerian Consul-General in Atlanta.

The lawmaker, after paying a courtesy visit to the diplomat, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari made a right choice by appointing her into the position.

Ambassador Amina Smaila has almost two decades in the Nigerian Foreign Service and three years spent as Deputy Director of Nigeria’s Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

The visit was in line with the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs oversight responsibilities.

In his words, Azaiki said that Amb. Smaila has shown that she had the requisite capacity and leadership for this onerous responsibility. Her vision for the Consulate and general well being of Nigerians in the United States is impressive. “I believe that this is one of President Buhari’s best appointments- picking a well educated, detribalised, patriotic, competent world class diplomat for our Mission in Atlanta.”

In an interactive session with the Nigerian Community, he urged them to continue to give Ambassador Amina all the support she needs to bring unity of purpose and progress to the Mission and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“Nigerians I met at the Embassy for various reasons especially passport renewals commended Ambassador Amina Smaila for her prompt responses to their request and issuance of passports and travel documents and for giving the Mission a more dependable leadership,” he further said.