Showunmi calls for credible opposition to restore faith in Nigeria’s democracy

Segun Showunmi, founder of the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), also known as ‘The Alternative,’ has called for the establishment of a credible opposition to restore citizens’ faith in Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking at the North Central National Opposition Movement Town Hall meeting on Thursday in Jos, Showunmi emphasised the urgent need for a counterbalance to government activities to revitalise democratic processes and improve electoral integrity.

He highlighted the erosion of electoral integrity, the lack of ideological direction in political parties, and declining voter confidence as critical issues facing Nigeria.

He stated that the country’s democracy is in peril and that it is crucial for Nigerians to elect leaders who prioritise the public good over personal gain. He also noted that the movement was committed to fostering a civic platform that would engage with political actors, national stakeholders, civil society, and democratic institutions, but would not evolve into a political party.

One of the central aims of the movement, Showunmi explained, is to combat the widespread practice of vote trading, which he described as a “highest bidder heist” undermining democratic values. Through advocacy and voter education, the movement intends to reorient citizens on the dangers of electing individuals with questionable wealth or integrity. He emphasized that the coalition would work tirelessly to restore trust in the electoral system by promoting transparency and accountability.

Showunmi also voiced concerns over the declining credibility of elections, despite reforms introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He expressed dismay at the judiciary’s diminished integrity and the rising influence of violence and non-state actors in the electoral process. “Nigeria’s democracy has come a long way since 1999, but we must act now to save it from the dangers we see on the horizon,” Showunmi declared.

Adai Edwin Adai, chairman of the North Central Zone of NOMC, also spoke at the event, underscoring the need for greater transparency and accountability in government.

Adai criticised the Nigerian Parliament for its passive stance on holding the executive accountable for its anti-people policies. He lamented the worsening economic conditions, including rising unemployment, business closures due to high taxation, and the declining standard of living.

He called on Nigerians to take responsibility for safeguarding the country’s democracy, emphasising the importance of collective action in combating vote buying and electoral malpractices.

“The National Opposition Movement is committed to working with grassroots communities to improve political education and chart a pathway for credible opposition in Nigeria,” he said.

