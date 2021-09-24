Sheriff can become a reputable National Chairman of APC – Ayade

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State says he is convinced of senator Modu Sheriff’s strong sense of character, honesty, integrity, and massive political credentials.

The APC’s yet-to-be-scheduled National Convention is to throw up members of the National Executive Committee including the national chairman.

Sheriff who was hosted by Sen. Ayade weekend said he was in the state to formally inform the Governor and Leader of the APC in the state and the South-South as a whole of his intentions to offer himself for service as the APC’s National Chairman during the convention.

” I will be doing injustice to myself if I start my campaign in any state in the South-South without coming here first.

“So, the purpose of my visit is to formally inform the Governor, and the APC in Cross River State and the South-South that I am running for the office of the National Chairman”.

The chairmanship hopeful maintained that as national chairman, he will ensure that hope rises for the state by stopping all forms of manipulations against the destiny of the state.

“If I am National Chairman, I will make sure nobody takes what rightly belongs to Cross River State. Nobody will manipulate or rig us out. You will be in safe hands”.

He applauded the Governor’s ingenuity and intellectual prowess which according to Sheriff, stands him out among others within the region.

The Former Bornu State Governor also commended the giant strides of the Ayade administration describing him as “a magician” in his ability to propel the development of the state especially with the “zero allocation”.

Sherrif particularly expressed delight with the berthing of the Cally Air saying he is proud to be associated with the development.

Governor Ayade had earlier described the former Governor as a friend who has made impactful contributions to the state and nation at large adding that given the opportunity to serve as National Chairman of the APC will become a rewarding experience for the party.

State Caretaker Committee chairman, Matthew Mbu Jr also described Sheriff as a man of tremendous capacity, a man of goodwill, and a brother who has all it takes to insist on a united and stronger party and lead it to greater heights.

Mbu also said the Cross River people will continue to pray for a better National Chairman that will give the party pride of place in the nation’s democratic journey.

Other Speakers; Sen.(Princess) Florence Ita-Giwa, Speaker of the State House of Assembly. Hon. Eteng Jones and the Senior Special Adviser, Political Affairs, Office of the Governor, Chief Peter Ojie all eulogised the visiting Aspirant and appreciated the kind words and assurances he has showered on the Governor whose decision to socket the state to the centre underscores the importance of mainstreaming in a national light.

Sheriff was received by the State Governor in the company of members of the State Caretaker Committee, serving members of the State House of Assembly, Council Chairmen as well as members of the State Executive Council at the Exco Chambers, Governor’s office in Calabar.