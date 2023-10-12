Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dumps YPP for APC

…Ubah’s switch adds to the tally of APC senators, now totaling 60.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who previously represented Anambra South under the Young Progressive Party, has officially shifted his support to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The announcement of his defection was communicated through a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and was publicly disclosed in the Senate Chamber on Thursday.

In the letter, Ubah, who secured a second term with the YPP in the prior elections, cited irreconcilable disagreements within the party as his motivation for changing political affiliations.

Ubah said, “I am willing to formally notify and inform the Distinguished Senate President and our colleagues of irreconcilable differences between me and the leadership of my party.

“I, therefore, resolved to move from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the most important party in Africa, the All Progressives Congress.

“After careful considerations and due consultations, the members of my community, my constituents, and critical stakeholders of Anambra State.”

Ubah noted, “After a thorough evaluation of the political landscape in Nigeria particularly, the good works being done by the All Progressives Congress since the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

“I have come to realization and conclusion that the All Progressives Congress is better suited to champion the ideals and principles that are known.”

Ubah further expressed that the APC’s dedication to upholding good governance, fostering economic growth, and advancing social progress strongly aligns with his personal beliefs.

He emphasised the unity of all its members on critical national matters, underscoring the party’s potential to fulfill the pledges made by any honorable politician, including the commitments he made to his constituents to enhance their well-being.

The lawmakers added, “I have been the national leader of the Young Progressive Party for several years and I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences this has earned me. However, as our nation faces numerous challenges which have triggered down to my constituency, it is crucial for me to align myself with the party that has the capacity to address these issues effectively for the betterment of my constituency and Nigeria at large.

“I am particularly impressed by the renewed hope initiative of President Bola Tinubu and I have found it needful to join the trend so as to integrate my senatorial district into the laudable mission of my president.”