Senate swears in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to replace Ohere

The Nigerian Senate has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to replace Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district.

She was sworn in by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday at the upper chamber.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had sacked Ohere and declared Akpoti-Uduagan winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election winner held in February. The court dismissed Ohere’s appeal for lacking in merit.

Earlier in September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere, the candidate, as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election. The tribunal declared Akpoti-Uduagan as the actual winner of the election.

However, Ohere challenged the tribunal’s decision and headed to the appellate court to seek redress, but the court further upheld Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan as the winner of the poll.

She joins other female Senators, Ipalibo Banigo (Senator, Rivers West, PDP), Ireti Heebah Kingibe (Senator, FCT, LP), and Idiat Oluranti Adebule (Senator, Lagos West, APC) at the upper chamber.