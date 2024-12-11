Senate declares Edo central seat vacant

The Nigerian Senate has officially declared the Edo Central Senatorial District seat vacant following the inauguration of Monday Okpebholo as the governor of Edo State.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president announced the decision after a valedictory session held in honour of Okpebholo. This aligns with Section 68(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which stipulates that a lawmaker’s seat becomes vacant upon their assumption of another public office.

Akpabio, while affirming the constitutional basis for the decision, instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to ensure continued representation for the people of Edo Central in the Senate.

“This vacancy has become necessary following Senator Monday Okpebholo’s inauguration as the governor of Edo State. In compliance with the constitution, his seat is now deemed vacant, and I respectfully request that the Senate president make the declaration and notify INEC accordingly,” Akpabio said.

Okpebholo, who represented Edo Central Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, delivered a valedictory speech on the Senate floor, reflecting on his tenure, which began in June 2023.

“From the very first moment I joined this Senate, every moment has been memorable. The relationships I’ve built here are invaluable, and I will carry them with me as I transition into my new role as governor,” Okpebholo said, visibly emotional.

He expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their support and extended special thanks to Senate President Akpabio, whom he credited with providing “uncommon” guidance during his gubernatorial campaign.

