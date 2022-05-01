Sanwo-Olu won’t govern Lagos beyond 2023 – Ambode’s group

Former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, through his campaign group, Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation (AMCO), has concluded plans to present aspirants that would challenge incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congresses (APC).

The group said it was poised to unseat Sanwo-Olu in 2023 as the governor has not done enough to merit a second term.

Amid protests in some quarters, last week, the Bola Tinubu’s backed Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos, endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

But the chairman of AMCO and former commissioner for energy and mineral resources in the Ambode’s administration, Wale Oluwo, speaking during a programme anchored by Reuben Abati, on a Lagos-based radio station, said the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu by the GAC does not reflect the aspiration of most members of the APC in Lagos since the council was not recognised by the party at the national level.

Oluwo said Ambode was interested in what happens in Lagos and has indicated readiness to stand by his ideals, adding that AMCO would present aspirants that would contest for all elective offices, including governorship, and challenge the existing structure within the Lagos APC.

Ambode probe: Lawmakers say Court can’t intervene

Oluwo said they were prepared to determine APC members that represent Lagos at the Senate and House of Representatives as well as members that would occupy the state House of Assembly after next year’s election across Lagos.

He disclosed that feasibility studies have been conducted and their outcome showed Lagosians were not getting dividends of democracy under the present administration as against what was obtained during the previous administration in the state.

“Performance for performance, the administration of Sanwo-Olu cannot be compared to what Ambode achieved. You have to start with security and infrastructure; we can show a lot of things now. But for this government, well this is not the time to start tearing ourselves apart”, Oluwo said.

He disclosed that he had returned to the APC after a change in leadership of its National Working Committee (NWC) and the disposition of the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to ideals of internal democracy. Oluwu added that the major plan was to return power to members as against some individuals determining activities within APC.

According to him, “What we have in Lagos APC is that a particular group has monopolised everything without considering others. I am happy to be back and Governor Ambode is interested in what would happen in Lagos during the 2023 general election. And that interest aligns with the interest of the people.

“The way that the GAC sponsored its candidate is the same way we will do for our own candidates. And members of the party will have the option of determining which of the candidates, either AMCO or GAC, they will like to vote for. We acknowledge that Sanwo-Olu has picked his nomination form; the AMCO candidate will also do his own. And the primary will happen.

“For AMCO, we are participating at all levels of the election, from Governorship to the House of Assembly. We will field candidates for all positions. Our candidate will not be Akinwunmi Ambode. That is not where we are going. We will present our own aspirant and he will challenge the governor for the seat in Lagos.

“The process of presenting our own candidate is almost concluded and I can assure you that by early next week, that candidate will be announced. The GAC is only promoting their own interest by announcing Sanwo-Olu as their candidate”.