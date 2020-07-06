Sacked Rivers APC Caretaker Committee chair appeals high court decision

A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Isaac Ogbobula, has appealed the judgement of the Rivers State High Court presided by Justice George Omereji which confirmed Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma as APC Rivers acting chairman.

Justice Omereji had on June 6 declared Aguma as the acting chairman of the party in the state.

The court also compelled the party to allow all members of the party loyal to Sen. Magnus Abe to participate in the new congresses.

The court voided the Caretaker Committee appointed by the now dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

However, when the matter came up at the Abuja Division of Court of Appeal, Monday, counsel to Isaac Ogbobula, Tuduru Ede (SAN) brought two applications. One was for an abridgement of time and the second application asked for motion for stay of execution of the judgement of Rivers State High Court until the determination of the appeal.

Responding, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), counsel to the respondent, Igo Aguma, opposed both motions on the grounds that his client was served just on Friday and needed time to respond.

He sought for an adjournment to enable him respond.

Etiaba argued that the appeal brought by the applicant was not ripe for hearing.

He contended that the appeal did not comply with due process and that he was served only on Friday and has not responded.

He asked for adequate time to respond.

Agreeing with him, the presiding judge, Justice Steven Adah, leading two other justices of the panel held that the respondent’s counsel needed time to reply.

He said that the matter was not ripe for hearing and therefore ruled that the respondent is entitled to more time to respond to the appellant’s briefs and motions.

The panel consequently adjourned to Wednesday July 8, 2020 to enable the respondent file his response.

Meanwhile, Barr. Nwala Thierry, legal Adviser to a political watchdog group, Good Leadership Initiative which had petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal against entertaining the appeal, told journalists after the court session Monday that there was no reason for the matter which was originally filed at the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal to be transferred to Abuja without justification.